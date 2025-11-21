Global Citizen
FT: Epstein-connected Larry Summers’ extraordinary fall from grace
The reputation of one of America’s leading economists is in tatters since the emergence of emails to Jeffrey Epstein
Key topics:
Summers praised by Sandberg but embroiled in Epstein email scandal
Resigned from Harvard, OpenAI, and think-tank roles amid backlash
Career marked by brilliance, controversy, and debated economic legacy
By Guy Chazan in New York