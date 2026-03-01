FT: Military Briefing — US/Israeli strikes and Iran's retaliation
Key topics:
US and Israel launch strikes on Iran, killing Ayatollah Khamenei.
Iran retaliates with missiles targeting US bases and Israel.
Gulf oil supplies threatened amid escalating Middle East conflict.
By Charles Clover and Malcolm Moore in London, Mehul Srivastava in Istanbul, Steff Chávez in Washington and James Shotter in Jerusalem