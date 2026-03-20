Global Citizen
FT: Qatar’s gas empire comes under fire
Iranian strikes on world’s largest LNG facility deal shock to state that has carved out role as a mediator of conflicts
Key topics:
Iran missile strike cripples Qatar’s Ras Laffan LNG facility
$20bn yearly revenue loss threatens global gas supply
Qatar’s role as mediator and safe haven now in question
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By Andrew England in London