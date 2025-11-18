Global Citizen
FT: Trump arch-critic Summers “deeply ashamed” at exposures in Epstein emails
Former US Treasury secretary sought paedophile’s advice over relationship he was pursuing
Key topics:
Lawrence Summers sought Epstein's advice on a female mentee.
Summers to step back from public roles, remain teaching at Harvard.
Critics cite “monumentally bad judgment” and call for lost trust.
By Kaye Wiggins in New York and Claire Jones in Washington