Global Citizen
FT: Trump says US could soon destroy Iran ‘in one night’, demands opening Strait of Hormuz
President steps up threats to target civil infrastructure if Tehran does not agree deal by Tuesday night
Key topics:
Trump threatens Iran with destruction if it rejects US deal by Tuesday.
Strait of Hormuz access and Iran’s oil control are key US demands.
War fuels energy crisis and market volatility amid rising oil prices.
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By James Politi and Steff Chávez in Washington