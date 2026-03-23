Global Citizen
FT: Trump wrote his Iran playbook in the 1980s
From oil threats to ultimatums, the US president has a decades-old view of how to confront Tehran
Key topics:
Trump’s Iran strategy echoes his 1980s calls for decisive military action.
Ultimatums, oil leverage, and deadlines define his negotiation style.
Allies’ “freeriding” may trigger Trump to demand greater contributions.
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By Alex Barker in London