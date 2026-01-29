Global Citizen
FT: Donald Trump’s ‘beautiful armada’ underlines US threat to Iran
Build-up of American military power comes as US president weighs strikes
Key topics:
USS Abraham Lincoln arrives in Middle East amid Trump’s Iran threats.
US deploys carriers, jets, and missiles, boosting offensive options.
Potential Iran strikes risk retaliation, oil disruption, and conflict.
By Steff Chávez in Washington and FT Visual & Data Journalism team