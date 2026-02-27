Global Citizen
FT: World Economic Forum chief Børge Brende quits over Epstein links
Probe into president’s ties to sex offender has disrupted succession planning at forum
Key topics:
WEF chief Børge Brende resigns over Epstein probe
DoJ files reveal Brende–Epstein messages, Davos links
Leadership turmoil deepens after Schwab’s 2025 exit
By Mercedes Ruehl in Zurich and Maxine Kelly in London