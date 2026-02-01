FT: Epstein emails on STD-infested Bill Gates released by US Justice Dept

Key topics:

A large batch of Epstein-related files was released, with officials saying redactions were used to protect victims.

Emails attributed to Jeffrey Epstein include allegations involving Bill Gates; Gates’s spokesperson rejects the claims.

The release also surfaces exchanges involving Elon Musk, and triggers pushback from politicians like Robert Garcia who argue more material remains unreleased.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.