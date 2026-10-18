BRICS leaders pose for a family photo during the 17th BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on July 07, 2025 Photo by Murat Gok /Anadolu via Getty Images

Global Citizen

FT’s Gideon Rachman: Are we sleepwalking into World War III? And where does that leave SA?

As regional conflicts rage and revisionist powers challenge the established order, warnings of a new global conflagration are growing louder