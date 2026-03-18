Global Citizen
FT's Martin Wolf: Trump has broken it. Now he owns it
Continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz threatens the movement of gas and fertilisers as well as oil
Key topics:
Iran controls Strait of Hormuz, blocking crucial global oil transit.
Oil, gas, and petrochemical supply at risk; prices could soar above $200.
US bears responsibility; allies hesitant due to erratic US actions.
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By Martin Wolf