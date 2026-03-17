Global Citizen
FT's Rachman: Why Hormuz will haunt us long after this war ends
Iran has shown that control of the strait gives it a stranglehold over the world economy
Key topics
Strait of Hormuz closure threatens global oil and economic stability.
Iran uses drones, mines, and naval threats to control the strait.
US and allies face high risks in trying to reopen the passage.
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By Gideon Rachman