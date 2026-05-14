Global Citizen
Giorgia Meloni emerges as Europe’s anti-Starmer: Adrian Wooldridge
From culture warrior to EU power broker, she is redefining right-wing politics in Europe
Key topics:
Giorgia Meloni rebrands as critic of strongmen, clashes with Trump
Pragmatic populist bridges EU establishment, backs Ukraine, balances policies
Faces weak growth outlook but remains influential model for new populists
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By Adrian Wooldridge