Global Citizen
US–Iran talks break down, fragile ceasefire in jeopardy
Failure to agree on nuclear terms and Hormuz tensions stall progress
Key topics:
US–Iran talks collapse; no deal reached after 21-hour meeting
Nuclear demands and Hormuz disputes block ceasefire progress
Failed talks risk renewed war, oil supply and price shocks
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
By Eric Martin, Catherine Lucey and Patrick Sykes