Global Citizen
Greenland in the crosshairs as Europe faces new risks: Marc Champion
Trump’s pursuit of Greenland exposes Europe’s vulnerability and global power shifts
Key topics:
Denmark alarmed by Trump’s Greenland ambitions and resource focus.
US interest mirrors Crimea: influence, minerals, and strategic control.
Europe exposed, reliant on old US-led order, facing new power rivalries.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
By Marc Champion