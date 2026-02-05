Global Citizen
Gunmen kill Qaddafi's son Saif, WEF star who once sought to rule Libya
Assassination of Qaddafi’s son revives fears of renewed instability in divided Libya
Key topics:
Saif al-Islam Qaddafi shot dead in apparent assassination in western Libya
Killing underscores ongoing political violence since 2011 uprising
Death may deepen power struggle amid Libya’s east-west divide
By Hatem Mohareb, Tarek El-Tablawy and Sherif Tarek