Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in self-imposed exile in California.
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in self-imposed exile in California.Photographer: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images North America
Global Citizen

Harry and Meghan are ghastly and back in Britain. Good

Britain needs something to cheer it up. This will do
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