Global Citizen
High court draws constitutional line on Trump tariff authority
Decision signals new limits on presidential economic powers.
Key topics:
Supreme Court blocks Trump’s claim of unlimited tariff power.
Ruling reaffirms Congress’ constitutional authority over taxes.
Decision signals limits on presidential power going forward.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
By Greg Stohr