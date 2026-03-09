Global Citizen
How Iran's new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei built a global property empire
Hidden wealth of Iran’s elite exposes global property networks and sanctions gaps.
Key topics:
Mojtaba Khamenei secretly controls billions via UK, Dubai, and EU assets.
Ali Ansari acts as key financial conduit for Khamenei's overseas empire.
UK, EU, and German authorities scrutinise hidden Iranian elite investments.
By Ben Bartenstein