Ilan Preskovsky: Kristof's NYT op-ed and the follies of the anti-Israel movement
Global Citizen

Ilan Preskovsky: Kristof's NYT op-ed and the follies of the anti-Israel movement

Disputed claims in a NYT op-ed trigger wider debate on media bias and reporting standards in the Israel–Palestine conflict.
Published on

Key topics:

  • Critique of NYT op-ed on alleged Israeli sexual violence; disputed claims

  • Claims about biased sourcing and weak evidence in the article

  • Discussion of Hamas violence report, media timing, and political impact

By Ilan Preskovsky

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Ilan Preskovsky
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