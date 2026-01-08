Global Citizen
Somaliland - Israel’s recognition a boost for democracy or threat to stability?
Israel’s recognition spotlights Somaliland’s decades of stable self-governance and democratic progress
Key topics:
Somaliland’s peaceful state-building contrasts with Somalia’s collapse
Israel’s recognition challenges decades of non-recognition policy
Debate weighs regional risks against self-rule and democratic reality
By Nkanyezi Ndlovu*