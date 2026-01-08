Somaliland - Israel’s recognition a boost for democracy or threat to stability?
Global Citizen

Somaliland - Israel’s recognition a boost for democracy or threat to stability?

Israel’s recognition spotlights Somaliland’s decades of stable self-governance and democratic progress
Published on

Key topics:

  • Somaliland’s peaceful state-building contrasts with Somalia’s collapse

  • Israel’s recognition challenges decades of non-recognition policy

  • Debate weighs regional risks against self-rule and democratic reality

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.

By Nkanyezi Ndlovu*

Loading content, please wait...
Israel
Somaliland

Related Stories

No stories found.
BizNews
www.biznews.com