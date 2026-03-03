Global Citizen
FT: Iran executes Khamenei’s plan to spread regional war
Strikes on energy facilities and targets across Middle East form strategy devised to sow chaos in retaliation for US and Israeli attack
Key topics:
Iran escalates war post-Khamenei, targeting Gulf energy
Drones hit US allies; Strait of Hormuz disruption
Regional conflict widens; proxies join fight
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
By Najmeh Bozorgmehr in Tehran and Andrew England in London