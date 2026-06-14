Protesters wave a South African national flag outside the ICJ on Jan. 26.
Protesters wave a South African national flag outside the ICJ on Jan. 26.
Global Citizen

Iran, Hamas and the ANC: How South Africa got played at the ICJ

Political scientist Kenneth Moeng Mokgatlhe argues that South Africa's genocide case against Israel has become an expensive diplomatic misstep.
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
BizNews
www.biznews.com