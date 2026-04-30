Global Citizen
Iran is not collapsing — It is consolidating under pressure: Joan Swart
Iran’s resilience under pressure challenges narratives of imminent collapse
Key topics:
Iran faces economic strain but regime shows cohesion, not collapse
External pressure and sanctions may be strengthening internal control
Iran is adapting via alliances, not isolation, in a multipolar order
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By Joan Swart