Global Citizen
Iran tensions re-route global shipping, Cape of Good Hope takes centre stage
Rising conflicts in the Middle East push more trade ships around Africa, reshaping global maritime routes.
Key topics:
Middle East attacks disrupt global shipping, highlighting trade vulnerabilities
Cape sea route rising as safer alternative amid Iran, Houthi threats
African ports must partner internationally to secure maritime trade routes
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By Francois Vreÿ*