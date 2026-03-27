Global Citizen
The Iran war is becoming a battle for control of Hormuz: Marc Champion
Tehran bets on survival and leverage as talks stall and risks rise
Key topics:
Talks stalled: both sides demand unrealistic, opposing terms
Iran confident, aims to outlast US using asymmetric strategy
Hormuz control seen as leverage, raising stakes and prolonging war
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By Marc Champion