Global Citizen
Iran war exposes BRICS divisions as India walks diplomatic tightrope
Internal rifts stall a unified response, exposing limits of the bloc
Key topics:
India under pressure to lead BRICS on Iran war stance
BRICS divided as members back opposing sides of conflict
Deadlock tests India’s diplomacy and bloc’s global relevance
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By Sudhi Ranjan Sen, S'thembile Cele and Dan Strumpf