Iran war exposes BRICS divisions as India walks diplomatic tightrope
Global Citizen

Iran war exposes BRICS divisions as India walks diplomatic tightrope

Internal rifts stall a unified response, exposing limits of the bloc
Published on

Key topics:

  • India under pressure to lead BRICS on Iran war stance

  • BRICS divided as members back opposing sides of conflict

  • Deadlock tests India’s diplomacy and bloc’s global relevance

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By Sudhi Ranjan Sen, S'thembile Cele and Dan Strumpf

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