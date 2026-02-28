Global Citizen
Iranian community in SA backs Israel, calls for end to Islamic regime
SA’s Iranian community supports Operation Lions Roar, rejects the Islamic regime, and calls for Iran’s liberation and Israel’s security.
Key topics
Iranian community backs Israel during Operation Lions Roar
Islamic regime condemned for terror and repression
Call for SA to end support for Tehran’s leadership
By Shervin Ghorbani, member of the Iranian community in South Africa