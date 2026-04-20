Global Citizen
Iran’s deadly record: 1,639 executions in 2025, an absurd increase in its history
Iran’s rising executions, protest crackdowns, and ongoing human rights abuses highlight a deepening crisis under authoritarian rule
Key topics:
Iran executes 1,639 people; most executions kept secret
Protests met with deadly force; thousands killed and censored
Systemic repression sustains regime amid calls for democracy
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By Kenneth Moeng Kgwadi*