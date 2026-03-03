Global Citizen
Israel is now America’s ultimate force multiplier
The US–Israel alliance is reshaping the Middle East.
Key topics:
War highlights deepening United States–Israel alliance
Joint US-Israel strikes target Iran’s leadership & military
Alliance could reshape regional power, future coalitions
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
By Hal Brands