Jewish voices push back on genocide claims: Marika Sboros

So, prominent Jewish figures around the world have signed an open letter calling on the United Nations and world leaders to impose sanctions on Israel for “unconscionable” actions amounting to genocide in Gaza.

Many more prominent Jews globally vehemently disagree with the claim of genocide against Israel in Gaza – or anywhere else.

In the West, there’s a saying that the pen is mightier than the sword. In the East, sages say that the pen and the sword are one.

Eastern sages win, hands down, because words are not just descriptors. They are powerful weapons, especially when wielded against Israel and Jews.

Mainstream media globally have been quick to frame Israel’s military response in its war against Hamas in Gaza as genocide. Too often, they do so with little regard for legal and linguistic precision or historical context.

As the October 10 ceasefire in Israel’s war against Hamas holds by the thinnest of threads, media are quick to jump on any Jewish voices willing to amplify their framing.

In a media landscape increasingly driven by populist outrage and optics, the rush to label Israel’s war as genocide reflects moral confusion, not clarity. In that confusion, truth and facts become collateral damage.

Words erase the context of the genuine genocide that Iran-backed terror groups Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) and assorted civilians committed when they invaded southern Israel on October 7, 2023.

Words blur the context of dead hostages still held in Hamas captivity in flagrant first breach of the ceasefire. In headlines, words morph complex military and humanitarian realities into accusations of genocide that do more than mislead. They foment demonisation of Israel and Jews globally.

Below is a list of six prominent Jews whose words reject the genocide claim against Israel. The list is far from exhaustive. Many, if not most, prominent Jews globally stay below the radar for fear of the backlash and violence that often follow public support for Israel.

Among the brave to speak publicly are: