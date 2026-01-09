Global Citizen
Jim Ratcliffe shows managers don’t Rule Man Utd anymore: Matthew Brooker
Amid boardroom control and investor influence, the era of the all-powerful manager is over.
Key topics:
Manchester United and Chelsea sack coaches amid poor results.
Modern Premier League managers now operate under corporate systems.
Power of the “all-powerful” manager has faded in today’s football.
By Matthew Brooker