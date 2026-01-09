Jim Ratcliffe’s Manchester United is run by its executives, not its team manager.
Jim Ratcliffe’s Manchester United is run by its executives, not its team manager.Photographer: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Europe
Global Citizen

Jim Ratcliffe shows managers don’t Rule Man Utd anymore: Matthew Brooker

Amid boardroom control and investor influence, the era of the all-powerful manager is over.
Published on

Key topics:

  • Manchester United and Chelsea sack coaches amid poor results.

  • Modern Premier League managers now operate under corporate systems.

  • Power of the “all-powerful” manager has faded in today’s football.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.

By Matthew Brooker

Loading content, please wait...
Man United

Related Stories

No stories found.
BizNews
www.biznews.com