Keir Starmer has failed abjectly. He should go
Global Citizen

Keir Starmer has failed abjectly. He should go

Britain is not ungovernable—it just needs better governance
Published on

Key topics:

  • Labour election losses spark revolt and leadership challenge to Starmer

  • UK faces stagnation: low growth, Brexit fallout, weak productivity

  • Centrist politics weakened as populism rises and UK instability grows

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From The Economist, published under licence. The original article can be found on www.economist.com
© 2025 The Economist Newspaper Limited. All rights reserved.

The Economist

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