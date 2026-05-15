Global Citizen
Keir Starmer has failed abjectly. He should go
Britain is not ungovernable—it just needs better governance
Key topics:
Labour election losses spark revolt and leadership challenge to Starmer
UK faces stagnation: low growth, Brexit fallout, weak productivity
Centrist politics weakened as populism rises and UK instability grows
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