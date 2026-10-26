SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 25: Two women kiss while celebrating the victory of Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva over Flávio Bolsonaro, son of former president Jair Bolsonaro, as supporters gather on Avenida Paulista during general election day on October 25, 2026 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. According to official results from the Tribunal Superior Eleitoral, Lula Da Silva has 51.79% of the votes, while Flavio Bolsonaro, son of former president Jair Bolsonaro, has 48.21% with 99% of the votes scrutinized. Brazilians voted for the president who will run the country for the next 4 years. (Photo by Luca Meola/Getty Images)
Photo by Luca Meola/Getty Images
Global Citizen

The Economist: Lula, the great survivor, makes history

Latin America’s iconic left-wing statesman is Brazil’s president, again
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