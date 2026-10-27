SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 24: Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva, incumbent president of Brazil and presidential candidate for Partido dos Trabalhadores (PT) waves a Brazil flag during a rally ahead of the presidential runoff at Avenida Paulista on October 24, 2026 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The incumbent president of Brazil will face Flavio Bolsonaro in a tight runoff to seek a fourth tenure in the presidency. (Photo by Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images)
Luiz Inácio Lula Da SilvaPhoto by Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images
Global Citizen

Lula’s historic comeback spooks markets. South Africa should take note

Brazil’s debt warning for South Africa as investor fears threaten the rand.
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