Global Citizen
Macron handed opportunity to make France more Le Pen-proof
Early resignation of Bank of France chief gives Macron control over key post
Key topics:
Macron can appoint Bank of France chief before far-right takes power
Villeroy’s early exit raises concerns over central bank independence
Populist rise fuels elite moves to safeguard economic institutions
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
By William Horobin and Alessandra Migliaccio