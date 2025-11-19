Global Citizen
MAGA and US congress draws line at sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein: Nia-Malika Henderson
Trump shifts blame as House moves to release Epstein files, angering allies and survivors.
Key topics:
House votes overwhelmingly to release Jeffrey Epstein-related files.
Trump pivots, blaming Democrats while avoiding direct action himself.
Survivors push for justice amid calls for transparency and accountability.
By Nia-Malika Henderson