Malta’s residency-by-investment programme just got more competitive
The has long been recognised as one of Europe’s most robust and transparent . Now, major legislative revisions introduced in late July 2025, have made the programme even more attractive – particularly for families and globally mobile investors seeking a secure and flexible route to EU residency.
Malta is an English-speaking EU member with excellent schools, universities, and healthcare, making it ideal for international families. Its central Mediterranean location and strong air links to London, Europe, and the Middle East provide a convenient base for travel and year-round living.
Lower government fees for families
For the first time, spouses and minor children are included in the administrative fee paid by the main applicant, reducing the total outlay for a typical family of four. The non-refundable government contribution is €97,000, with €7,500 for each additional adult dependent, making the programme more accessible.
Flexible property options
The 2025 update ensures fee parity between property purchase and rental routes. Applicants can now start with a rental and switch to a purchase mid-process, retaining full flexibility to choose the route that suits their needs. Minimum property requirements remain €375,000 for purchases or €14,000 per year for rentals.
Generate income from day one
Immediate leasing rights for property buyers mean investors can earn rental income from the moment of purchase. This makes property investment financially compelling, offering:
Immediate rental yields
Long-term capital appreciation
Portfolio diversification within a stable EU economy
Malta’s property market remains resilient, with steady demand, limited supply, and strong investor confidence.
Faster access to residency
Applicants can now secure a one-year temporary residency card at the start of the process, often within weeks of submitting biometrics. Temporary residency allows investors and their families to live, work, study, and retire in Malta while the permanent residency is finalised, plus enjoy visa-free travel across 29 Schengen countries.
Net wealth requirement
Applicants must demonstrate either:
€500,000 minimum net wealth, with at least €150,000 in financial assets, or
€650,000 minimum net wealth, with at least €75,000 in financial assets
This ensures the programme targets financially independent individuals while allowing flexibility in asset allocation.
Malta’s residency-by-investment programme offers:
A strong and diverse economy and low unemployment
World-class healthcare and education
Safe, stable, and politically reliable environment
Mediterranean climate with 300+ days of sunshine
Favourable tax conditions: no tax on foreign income unless remitted to Malta, no capital gains or inheritance taxes on overseas assets
Residency vs citizenship
Permanent residency provides nearly all the benefits investors need, including the ability to live, work, study, or retire in Malta. Citizenship by merit is available only to those making substantial contributions to Malta or humanity, at the government’s discretion.
Secure your European future today
