Malta’s residency-by-investment programme just got more competitive

The Malta Permanent Residence Programme has long been recognised as one of Europe’s most robust and transparent residency-by-investment options . Now, major legislative revisions introduced in late July 2025, have made the programme even more attractive – particularly for families and globally mobile investors seeking a secure and flexible route to EU residency.

Malta is an English-speaking EU member with excellent schools, universities, and healthcare, making it ideal for international families. Its central Mediterranean location and strong air links to London, Europe, and the Middle East provide a convenient base for travel and year-round living.