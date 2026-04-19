Prime Minister Keir Starmer makes a statement at the start of the a cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street in London.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer makes a statement at the start of the a cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street in London.Photographer: Richard Pohle/WPA Pool/Getty Images
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UK government teeters as Mandelson affair reignites Starmer crisis

Cabinet silence, vetting failures, and falling poll numbers deepen doubts over Starmer’s leadership ahead of key local elections
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Key topics:

  • Mandelson vetting scandal over security concerns rocks Starmer govt

  • Cabinet silence signals weakening support for Starmer amid leadership doubts

  • Poll slump and Reform surge raise questions over Labour’s election outlook

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By Alex Wickham

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