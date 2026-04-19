Global Citizen
UK government teeters as Mandelson affair reignites Starmer crisis
Cabinet silence, vetting failures, and falling poll numbers deepen doubts over Starmer’s leadership ahead of key local elections
Key topics:
Mandelson vetting scandal over security concerns rocks Starmer govt
Cabinet silence signals weakening support for Starmer amid leadership doubts
Poll slump and Reform surge raise questions over Labour’s election outlook
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By Alex Wickham