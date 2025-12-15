Global Citizen
Terror attack at Bondi Beach kills Hanukkah celebrants
Deadly Bondi beach attack sparks fear, heroism, and debate on antisemitism
Key topics:
Gunmen attack Bondi Beach Hanukkah crowd, killing 15 and injuring 27.
Hero bystander subdues shooter; incident sparks debate on gun laws.
Rising antisemitism in Australia highlighted, tensions with Israel grow.
By Michael Heath and Swati Pandey