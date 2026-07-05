Max Hastings: Dreadnought moment - Why drones, not aircraft carriers, now decide wars
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Max Hastings: Dreadnought moment - Why drones, not aircraft carriers, now decide wars

Rapid drone warfare, AI, and cheap weapons are reshaping global military power, challenging America's dominance and future strategy.
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Max Hastings
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