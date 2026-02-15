Global Citizen
Max Hastings: Why an Epstein show trial for Andrew is a bad idea
Andrew’s Epstein hearing fuels media spectacle but adds little to justice
Key topics:
Prince Andrew may face US testimony over Epstein ties
Starmer under pressure over Mandelson & Epstein fallout
Epstein saga distracts from Ukraine, Gaza, global crises
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
By Max Hastings