Global Citizen
More Epstein fallout as Harvard launches investigation into big donations from sex fiend
Harvard investigates Epstein connections as Summers retreats from public roles
Key topics:
Harvard launches new probe into ties with Jeffrey Epstein documents
Larry Summers steps back from public roles amid Epstein scrutiny
Epstein donated millions; no gifts received post-2008 conviction
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
By Janet Lorin