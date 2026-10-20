Why New Zealand and Argentina matter for investment migration
Investment migration is increasingly about more than securing another visa or passport. For many internationally minded families, the bigger question is where they can create stability, flexibility and long-term options for themselves and the next generation.
Traditionally was never a conversation about relocation, it was about creating options. Today the conversation has evolved, and it’s increasingly viewed as an integral part of a long-term planning strategy with due consideration for future immigration needs.
New Zealand and Argentina illustrate two very different directions in this changing market. is an operational residency-by-investment route with published requirements. The proposed framework could create a route to citizenship through investment, but it is not yet open for applications and important legal and operational questions remain unresolved.
Investment migration starts with the objective, not the programme
The most useful starting point is not to ask which programme is best. It is to ask what the investor wants their international options to achieve. Is the priority an additional place to live, a future pathway to citizenship, geographic diversification, family security, education opportunities, greater mobility or simply the reassurance of having another option available if circumstances change?
Sarah Young, Investment Migration Manager at Sable International, puts it simply: "The programme is not the starting point, the person is." Only once the objective is clear does it make sense to compare jurisdictions, investment structures and residence requirements.
Why New Zealand is back in the investment migration conversation
Following significant programme reforms in 2025, New Zealand's Active Investor Plus Visa has returned to investors' radar as one of the more appealing residency-by-investment programmes. The appeal is not only access to another jurisdiction. For many families, New Zealand represents stability, an Asia-Pacific foothold and the option to build a longer-term connection with a country that has a strong international reputation.
The programme is also designed around a clear policy objective: attracting productive capital, supporting business growth and encouraging investors who can make a meaningful long-term economic contribution. That makes New Zealand a different proposition from routes where the qualifying investment is primarily a means of securing residence rights.
Two investment categories, two different approaches
New Zealand’s Active Investor Plus Visa comprises two pathways: Growth and Balanced.
The Growth category requires a minimum investment of NZD 5 million to be held for three years, with a minimum physical-presence requirement of 21 days during the investment period. It is aimed at investors comfortable with a narrower range of higher-risk eligible investments, including direct investments and managed funds.
The Balanced category requires at least NZD 10 million over five years, with a standard minimum stay of 105 days. Only the main applicant needs to fulfil the minimum stay days, and the days can be fulfilled at any point over the five-year period. That requirement can be reduced in certain circumstances through additional qualifying Growth investments.
The Balanced path allows a broader mix of qualifying investments, including listed equities, bonds and certain property developments.
For investors comparing New Zealand with other global programmes, such as Portugal, Malta or Greece, the capital threshold is therefore only one consideration. The structure of the investment, the investor's risk profile, the time horizon and the amount of time the family can realistically spend in the country all matter.
A residence option for the wider family
The Active Investor Plus Visa can include a partner and dependent children aged 24 or younger, subject to the relevant requirements. For families that do not intend to relocate immediately, this can make the programme attractive as a long-term open-door option rather than an immediate migration plan.
Investors who meet the applicable investment, residence and other visa conditions will become eligible to apply for permanent residence after three years under Growth or five years under Balanced.
Approval is not guaranteed and remains subject to the relevant authorities. Investors also need to ensure that the investment fits their risk profile and wider financial strategy, that the physical-presence conditions are workable, and that the lawful source of the investment funds can be properly evidenced.
Argentina: A citizenship-by-investment programme planned for late 2026
Argentina has now provided considerably more detail about its planned citizenship-by-investment programme.
Economy Minister Luis Caputo announced a fourth-quarter 2026 launch timeframe, with two investment routes planned for principal applicants.
The first is a non-refundable contribution to the National Treasury starting at US$350,000. The second is the purchase of a US$800,000 government security created for the programme.
The announced structure also provides for certain family members to join an application, subject to additional Treasury contributions. The announced amounts are US$100,000 for a spouse, US$100,000 for an unmarried child aged 18 to 25 who has no children, and US$25,000 for a child under 18.
Some practical rules are still being developed. These include details that will affect how families apply, such as when a child’s age is assessed for eligibility.
Due diligence will form a central part of the process
Applications will be assessed by Argentina’s Agency for Citizenship by Investment Programs (APCI), working with other government bodies.
The checks announced so far include identity verification, the lawful origin and traceability of funds, financial and asset information, criminal and reputational records, immigration history and jurisdictional risk.
Under the announced process, APCI would make a recommendation to the National Directorate of Migration, which the government says would approve or reject the application. The programme’s wider legal architecture nevertheless remains subject to judicial uncertainty. This means meeting the investment requirement alone will not determine the outcome.
Payments will also need to pass through the formal financial system and comply with applicable anti-money laundering, counter-terrorist financing and financial transparency standards.
What investors should watch next
Although the investment thresholds and dependent contributions have now been announced, work on the programme’s practical rules is continuing. The programme also continues to face legal and political uncertainty, including the June 2026 court ruling concerning its underlying legal framework and subsequent legislative challenges.
The government and its advisers are still developing elements of the application process, including age requirements and dependent provisions. Further detail will therefore be important before prospective applicants can assess exactly how the programme will work in practice.
For now, Argentina has moved beyond an outline proposal: prospective applicants have an announced launch timeframe, two planned investment routes and an initial dependent pricing structure. The next step is greater clarity on the operational rules ahead of the planned fourth-quarter 2026 launch.
Two very different propositions, one wider trend
New Zealand can be assessed today against published programme rules. It offers a defined residency pathway, investment categories, residence requirements and a potential route to permanent residence. Argentina, by contrast, is still a developing citizenship proposition whose final rules and legal position need to be resolved.
What links them is the change in the questions investors are asking. The conversation is increasingly less about acquiring a visa or passport as quickly as possible and more about creating options: where a family could live, study, invest or do business in future, and how those choices can reduce dependence on a single country.
What should investors actually compare?
Residence and citizenship solve different problems. Someone seeking an additional right to reside should assess residency-by-investment programmes on their own terms rather than assuming citizenship is automatically preferable. Likewise, an investor focused on a second citizenship needs to distinguish between programmes that are open now and those that are still being developed.
The comparison should also go beyond the headline investment amount. Investors need to consider how much capital can reasonably be committed, the type and risk of the qualifying investment, how long it must be held, whether physical-presence conditions fit the family's plans, who can be included, and what long-term status the programme may provide.
This is also why a broader view of investment migration options matters. Portugal, Malta, Greece, Caribbean citizenship programmes and New Zealand each solve different problems. Argentina could add another option if the programme becomes operational as planned, but it should only be compared meaningfully once its final framework is clear.
Start with what you want your international options to achieve
Investment migration works best when the programme follows the objective, rather than the objective being shaped around a particular programme. For some families, that objective may be a European foothold. For others it may be an Asia-Pacific residence option, a future second citizenship, education opportunities for children or simply greater geographic flexibility.
New Zealand's Active Investor Plus Visa can already be assessed against its current published requirements. Argentina should be monitored until its legal position and final programme rules are clear.
The broader lesson is that successful investment migration planning is not about collecting jurisdictions. It is about understanding which rights, options and long-term outcomes are genuinely useful to the investor and their family - and then identifying the programme that best supports those objectives.
Where regulated investment, legal or tax advice is required, this should be obtained from appropriately qualified professionals.
Not sure which investment migration route fits your objectives? Start with what you want your international options to achieve. Sable International's can help you identify the residency or citizenship routes worth exploring. Contact or call +27 (0) 21 657 1584 or +44 (0) 20 7759 7552.