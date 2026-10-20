Why New Zealand and Argentina matter for investment migration

For investors comparing New Zealand with other global programmes, such as Portugal, Malta or Greece, the capital threshold is therefore only one consideration. The structure of the investment, the investor's risk profile, the time horizon and the amount of time the family can realistically spend in the country all matter.

A residence option for the wider family

The Active Investor Plus Visa can include a partner and dependent children aged 24 or younger, subject to the relevant requirements. For families that do not intend to relocate immediately, this can make the programme attractive as a long-term open-door option rather than an immediate migration plan.

Investors who meet the applicable investment, residence and other visa conditions will become eligible to apply for permanent residence after three years under Growth or five years under Balanced.

Approval is not guaranteed and remains subject to the relevant authorities. Investors also need to ensure that the investment fits their risk profile and wider financial strategy, that the physical-presence conditions are workable, and that the lawful source of the investment funds can be properly evidenced.

Argentina: A citizenship-by-investment programme planned for late 2026

Argentina has now provided considerably more detail about its planned citizenship-by-investment programme.

Economy Minister Luis Caputo announced a fourth-quarter 2026 launch timeframe, with two investment routes planned for principal applicants.

The first is a non-refundable contribution to the National Treasury starting at US$350,000. The second is the purchase of a US$800,000 government security created for the programme.

The announced structure also provides for certain family members to join an application, subject to additional Treasury contributions. The announced amounts are US$100,000 for a spouse, US$100,000 for an unmarried child aged 18 to 25 who has no children, and US$25,000 for a child under 18.

Some practical rules are still being developed. These include details that will affect how families apply, such as when a child’s age is assessed for eligibility.

Due diligence will form a central part of the process

Applications will be assessed by Argentina’s Agency for Citizenship by Investment Programs (APCI), working with other government bodies.

The checks announced so far include identity verification, the lawful origin and traceability of funds, financial and asset information, criminal and reputational records, immigration history and jurisdictional risk.

Under the announced process, APCI would make a recommendation to the National Directorate of Migration, which the government says would approve or reject the application. The programme’s wider legal architecture nevertheless remains subject to judicial uncertainty. This means meeting the investment requirement alone will not determine the outcome.

Payments will also need to pass through the formal financial system and comply with applicable anti-money laundering, counter-terrorist financing and financial transparency standards.

What investors should watch next

Although the investment thresholds and dependent contributions have now been announced, work on the programme’s practical rules is continuing. The programme also continues to face legal and political uncertainty, including the June 2026 court ruling concerning its underlying legal framework and subsequent legislative challenges.

The government and its advisers are still developing elements of the application process, including age requirements and dependent provisions. Further detail will therefore be important before prospective applicants can assess exactly how the programme will work in practice.

For now, Argentina has moved beyond an outline proposal: prospective applicants have an announced launch timeframe, two planned investment routes and an initial dependent pricing structure. The next step is greater clarity on the operational rules ahead of the planned fourth-quarter 2026 launch.

Two very different propositions, one wider trend

New Zealand can be assessed today against published programme rules. It offers a defined residency pathway, investment categories, residence requirements and a potential route to permanent residence. Argentina, by contrast, is still a developing citizenship proposition whose final rules and legal position need to be resolved.

What links them is the change in the questions investors are asking. The conversation is increasingly less about acquiring a visa or passport as quickly as possible and more about creating options: where a family could live, study, invest or do business in future, and how those choices can reduce dependence on a single country.

What should investors actually compare?

Residence and citizenship solve different problems. Someone seeking an additional right to reside should assess residency-by-investment programmes on their own terms rather than assuming citizenship is automatically preferable. Likewise, an investor focused on a second citizenship needs to distinguish between programmes that are open now and those that are still being developed.

The comparison should also go beyond the headline investment amount. Investors need to consider how much capital can reasonably be committed, the type and risk of the qualifying investment, how long it must be held, whether physical-presence conditions fit the family's plans, who can be included, and what long-term status the programme may provide.

This is also why a broader view of investment migration options matters. Portugal, Malta, Greece, Caribbean citizenship programmes and New Zealand each solve different problems. Argentina could add another option if the programme becomes operational as planned, but it should only be compared meaningfully once its final framework is clear.

Start with what you want your international options to achieve

Investment migration works best when the programme follows the objective, rather than the objective being shaped around a particular programme. For some families, that objective may be a European foothold. For others it may be an Asia-Pacific residence option, a future second citizenship, education opportunities for children or simply greater geographic flexibility.