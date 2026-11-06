WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 4: The White House is seen on November 4, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kevin Carter/Getty Images)
The White House is seen on November 4, 2026 in Washington, DCPhoto by Kevin Carter/Getty Images
Global Citizen

FT: The next US presidential race has begun

The Republicans and Democrats positioning themselves for a run at the Oval Office in 2028
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