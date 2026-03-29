Global Citizen
Nouriel Roubini on BizNews: US escalation is the most likely scenario in Iran
Global markets brace as US-Israeli war with Iran threatens energy and stability
Key topics:
US-Israeli war with Iran could trigger global stagflation and high oil prices
Escalation may lead to Iranian regime collapse or prolonged regional instability
Trump and Netanyahu face political pressure to secure a decisive military outcome
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By Nouriel Roubini*