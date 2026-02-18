Global Citizen
Mark Oppenheimer: Why the genocide label still fails
Distinguishing war crimes from genocide in the Israel-Gaza conflict
Key topics:
Genocide requires intent to destroy a group, not just suffering or conflict.
Lemkin Institute’s broad use of “genocide” weakens legal precision.
Israel-Gaza war lacks evidence of intent to destroy Palestinians as a group.
By Mark Oppenheimer*