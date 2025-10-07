Global Citizen
Paul Kruger birthday bash debunks Trump’s “Afrikaner genocide” claim
Afrikaner heritage celebration challenges Trump’s genocide claims
Key topics:
6,000 Afrikaners celebrate Paul Kruger’s 200th birthday in Pretoria
Event counters Trump’s false claims of Afrikaner persecution
Heritage celebration emphasises culture, unity, and optimism in SA
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up for the BizNews channel here.
By Rene Vollgraaff and Antony Sguazzin