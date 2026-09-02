BISHKEK, KYRGYZSTAN - SEPTEMBER 1: Russian President Vladimir Putin during a Russian-Armenian bilateral meeting on September 1, 2026 in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. Putin arrived in Kyrgyzstan for a two-day trip to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit. (Photo by Contributor/Getty Images)
Russian President Vladimir Putin during a Russian-Armenian bilateral meeting on September 1, 2026 in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. Putin arrived in Kyrgyzstan for a two-day trip to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit.Photo by Contributor/Getty Images
Global Citizen

The Economist: Cornered, Putin chooses escalation over ending his war

Putin’s escalating war strategy raises fears of wider conflict and growing unrest inside Russia.
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