Global Citizen
Vladimir Putin hunkers down for fear of assassination
Russia tightens security around Putin after Ukrainian drone attacks, as isolation and fears of assassination and unrest grow
Key topics:
Russia tightens security around Putin after Ukrainian drone threats
Putin grows isolated, spending more time in bunkers managing war
Public frustration rises as focus shifts from domestic issues
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By Anastasia Stognei and Max Seddon in Berlin and Leila Abboud in Paris