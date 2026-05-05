Vladimir Putin hunkers down for fear of assassination
Global Citizen

Vladimir Putin hunkers down for fear of assassination

Russia tightens security around Putin after Ukrainian drone attacks, as isolation and fears of assassination and unrest grow
Published on

Key topics:

  • Russia tightens security around Putin after Ukrainian drone threats

  • Putin grows isolated, spending more time in bunkers managing war

  • Public frustration rises as focus shifts from domestic issues

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By Anastasia Stognei and Max Seddon in Berlin and Leila Abboud in Paris

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